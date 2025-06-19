Politics

uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi faces crimen injuria charge for 'defamation'

19 June 2025 - 13:03
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi, pictured here leading a roadblock in Richards Bay in December 2024, has been charged with crimen injuria for allegedly defaming the owner of a security company. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

A case of crimen injuria has been opened against Xolani Ngwezi, the mayor of uMhlathuze on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

uMhlathuze speaker Tobias Gumede downplayed the criminal charge, describing it as “minor” on Thursday. 

“It has [been] noted with serious concern the circulation of defamatory statements on social media platforms alleging mayor Xolani Ngwezi has been arrested on charges relating to corruption,” he said.

“The city places it on record that such allegations are false, defamatory and devoid of any factual basis. Ngwezi has not been arrested, charged with any criminal offence nor subjected to any form of detention by law enforcement authorities.”

The mayor was “made aware by Richards Bay police of a minor complaint of crimen injuria purportedly opened against him”, he said.

On June 17 Ngwezi voluntarily presented himself to the authorities for “the sole purpose of understanding the substance of the complaint and to demonstrate his full willingness to comply with the due process of law”.

“It is imperative to underscore the mayor was not placed under arrest nor was he detained. He remains a free citizen, continuing his official duties and responsibilities in service of the residents of uMhlathuze,” Gumede said.

“As the matter is now sub judice and therefore pending before a competent legal forum, the city is constrained from commenting on the merits or substance of the complaint.”

According to social media reports, the charge was laid by the owner of a security company contracted to the municipality. There were claims Ngwezi defamed the owner and company during a TV interview earlier this year.

Gumede said Ngwezi denied all allegations.

“The city will continue to provide legal and administrative support as due process unfolds. The city condemns the dissemination of false and inflammatory information, which serves only to mislead the public, undermine public confidence and unlawfully impugn the dignity and character of a public office bearer.”

