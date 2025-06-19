Courtesy of SABC News
Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu will address a news conference on Thursday. He's expected to announce his next political move.
WATCH LIVE | Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu addresses the media
