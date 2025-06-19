Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu addresses the media

19 June 2025 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu will address a news conference on Thursday. He's expected to announce his next political move.

READ MORE:

POLL | Should Floyd Shivambu leave the MK Party and go on his own?

Should Floyd leave the MP Party?
Politics
2 days ago

‘If people want to start their own party they should go ahead’: Jacob Zuma

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has come out guns blazing at those who have criticised the party's decisions to remove Floyd Shivambu and others from the ...
Politics
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Whoever manages to consolidate SA’s disparate political parties will win in 2029

South Africa's political parties, with their splinters and factions,  have struggled to cohere, writes Justice Malala
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Floyd ‘looks lonely’ in MK Party

Backbenches of parliament seem to be his fate in the short term after Malawi trip irks Zuma.
News
1 week ago

Papa knows best

Even though Commander Floyd had posted the great revolutionary for all to see his intellectual prowess and “superior logic,” the firing squad had no ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

'Zuma usleg': Mbalula on Shivambu's removal as MK Party secretary-general

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has criticised MK Party leader Jacob Zuma for his decision to fire Floyd Shivambu as a top official.
Politics
2 weeks ago

‘Aya kwini yena?': Malema takes jibe at Shivambu, asking where was he going in the first place

‘Aya kwini yena? Where was he going?’
Politics
2 weeks ago
