Politics

LISTEN | Godongwana proposes full public funding for political parties

20 June 2025 - 13:20
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana champions clean politics with full public funding for parties.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana champions clean politics with full public funding for parties.
Image: Nic Bothma

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is proposing political parties be fully funded by public money, arguing reliance on private donors undermines accountability.

Speaking at the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) inaugural symposium on political funding on Thursday, he said: “In my view, political parties must be fully publicly funded. Political funding for political parties from the public purse carries with it obligations — there’s going to be accountability and transparency. The auditor-general must be able to audit for that accountability.”

Godongwana said there is need for a funding regime that ensures stability, transparency and participation. However, he cautioned that economic challenges and reduced revenue collection could limit the creation of a common public funding pool.

“Between the 2011/12 financial year to date, we’ve only given R3bn to political parties,” a figure he cited to highlight underfunding of parties.

He also questioned the IEC's role in overseeing political funding, asking, “Are we not putting the IEC in a position of a conflict?”

Listen to the minister:

Godongwana’s call for public party funding comes as the country grapples with fiscal strain. In recent months, he tabled a budget proposing a VAT increase to address a revenue shortfall but faced backlash for straining taxpayers already battling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The symposium was themed “Sustaining Multiparty Democracy through Enhancing Political Funding Regulation in South Africa”. It brought together political party representatives, parliamentarians, academics, civil society, media, business leaders and international organisations to discuss the future of political funding and its role in fostering an inclusive multiparty democracy.

South Africa is due to hold local government elections next year.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Latest foot-and-mouth outbreak adds to food inflation

The agriculture department has ordered almost a million vaccines worth more than R70m to control the latest outbreak of the disease
News
9 hours ago

Being in KZN GPU has enhanced DA's watchdog, accountability role: Rodgers

The DA in KZN believes joining the government of provincial unity has not diminished their watchdog role but enhanced their ability to hold the ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Case against IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku, co-accused postponed to July

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday postponed the case against Electoral Commission of South Africa commissioner ...
News
1 month ago

IEC gives voters six months to have their say on electronic voting

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is rolling out a six-month engagement period to receive views from stakeholders, voters and interest groups ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I'd speak against untouchables, people who take drugs and tweet at night: ... Politics
  2. Shivambu removed as MK Party SG 'based on rubbish intelligence report' Politics
  3. WATCH | Former MK Party SG Floyd Shivambu addresses media Politics
  4. uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi faces crimen injuria charge for 'defamation' Politics
  5. Nkabane may have misled parliament on Seta panel: portfolio committee Politics

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS