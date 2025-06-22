KZN premier responds to DG resignation, denies claims of GBV negligence

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has confirmed that both the former director-general in his office, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, and the youth director, Melusi Ndima, have vacated their positions after a reported workplace altercation and serious allegations that have since come to light.
Despite their departure, Ntuli has ordered that an internal investigation into an incident where Mkhize was allegedly assaulted continue.
Ntuli’s statement was in response to a media release issued by Mkhize which included claims of indifference towards gender-based violence by his office.
Ntuli emphasised that the matter was being taken seriously and had already triggered a formal investigation, with additional evidence such as security footage being reviewed.
Ntuli said that after receiving Mkhize’s letter of resignation on June 4, he took the time to formally hand over the acceptance of the resignation on June 9. He said the former DG received the acceptance letter with no plea to withdraw her resignation.
“She only then presented a document which gave her side of the story on the altercations as reported by the line manager of Mr Ndima, . Fortunately, the report received from the acting DDG Mr Ntuli onJune 5 had already triggered the investigation started by the office of the premier on the matter and the former DG was informed of such,” he said.
As part of the investigation, the premier said his office requested the footage on the incident since there were cameras in the building.
Ntuli said the version of events shared by Mkhize did not reflect the full and accurate sequence of developments that had unfolded during the final days of her tenure.
“To set the record straight: The premier was made aware of a workplace altercation involving the DG and a senior subordinate — the youth director — not by Dr Mkhize herself, but by the acting deputy director-general (stakeholder management).
“At the time the premier was informed of the altercation, Dr Mkhize had already submitted a formal resignation which, it must be emphasised, did not include any reasons for her decision to resign. The resignation letter was presented without reference to the incident or any accompanying documentation.
“Unfortunately, the manner in which the resignation was submitted limited a space of engagement as it was sent through the official from her office, not hand delivered by her,” Ntuli said.
Ntuli dismissed allegations that he was unsupportive of women or indifferent to gender-based violence (GBV), calling the claims baseless and misleading.
“To suggest that the premier does not care about GBV is a distortion of fact and a disservice to the premier’s long-standing advocacy in this area.
“The office of the premier is of the view that, should its internal investigation be deemed insufficient or unsatisfactory, the premier fully acknowledges the rights of both the former director-general and the former director to refer the matter to any appropriate authorities, including the South African Police Service, as the allegations of gender-based violence are of a serious nature.”
Ntuli said both parties were also encouraged to co-operate fully with the internal investigation to ensure the matter was thoroughly and fairly addressed.
