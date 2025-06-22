Politics

SA calls on US, Israel and Iran to let UN mediate peaceful resolution

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites.

22 June 2025 - 17:09
A person holds a placard as demonstrators gather to march against the upcoming NATO leaders' summit at The Hague, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, Netherlands June 22, 2025.
Image: Piroschka Van De Wouw

The South African government has called on the US, Israel and Iran to give the UN the opportunity and space to lead in finding a peaceful resolution of the matters of dispute between them, including the inspection and verification of Iran's status of uranium enrichment and its broader nuclear capacity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government noted the US's involvement in the Israel-Iran war with “a great deal of anxiety”.

“It was South Africa’s sincerest hope that President Donald Trump would use his influence and that of the US government to prevail on the parties to pursue a dialogue path in resolving their issues of dispute,” the presidency said in a statement.

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites, Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it does not agree to peace.

Reuters reported that UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Saturday branded the US strikes on Iran as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

TimesLIVE

