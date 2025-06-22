Politics

WATCH | EFF holds funeral service for KZN bus crash victims

22 June 2025 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The funeral service for the 10 victims of the bus and truck collision on the R34 road near Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night takes place in Vryheid.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to deliver the keynote address.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally

After a head-on collision, a truck struck the side of a bus, a preliminary crash report indicates.
News
1 week ago

KZN bus and truck crash death toll revised to 10

The death toll in the sideswipe accident involving a bus and truck on the R34 near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night has been revised to 10.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | EFF hosts Youth Day rally in Durban

EFF leader Julius Malema leads Youth Day celebrations in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Minister Nkabane apologises to advocate Motau for including his name on list of ... Politics
  2. MK Party spokesperson Ndhlela says Shivambu wanted to destroy the party Politics
  3. ActionSA to abstain from voting in no-confidence motion against Dada Morero Politics
  4. 'Prisoners get three meals a day while youth go to bed on empty stomachs': ... Politics
  5. Nkabane summoned to parliament as committee chair cites possible legal ... Politics

Latest Videos

AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie on IGNITION GT
US strikes may only delay Iran nuclear program by months, sources say | REUTERS