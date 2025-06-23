Politics

ANC in KZN establishes regional task teams as elections take centre stage

23 June 2025 - 18:34 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
KwaZulu-Natal ANC convener Jeff Radebe flanked by the provincial co-ordinator Mike Mbuyakhulu and deputy provincial co-ordinator Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has reconfigured its regional executive committees (RECs) across the province after their term of office lapsed.

The party established regional task teams (RTTs) that will help regions prepare for conferences.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said this is an important step in their effort to rebuild and renew the party. He said the decision follows the lapsing of the RECs' terms of office.

“The Harry Gwala region was the last to see its term end, which occurred at the end of May,” he said.

Sibisi said RTTs have been appointed to revitalise ANC structures, enhance political education and reconnect the movement with communities and stakeholders.

“These teams will play a critical role in overseeing the work of ANC members assigned to local government, ensuring service delivery, preparing for upcoming regional conferences and gearing up for the 2026 local government elections. They will also ensure the effective execution of the ANC’s mandate at the regional level.”

He said in the coming days the ANC will hold regional consultative meetings to formally introduce the RTTs to the ANC structures and branches.

“The ANC remains dedicated to its mission of serving the people and advancing the vision of a united, nonracial, and democratic South Africa.”

An ANC insider said the party is playing its cards safely ahead of the crucial upcoming local government elections.

The insider said the process to prepare for regional conferences might take long even up until after the local government elections.

“The ANC at the moment is focusing on renewal above all things,” he said, adding it would be suicidal to go to conferences before elections.

