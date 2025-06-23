Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa will on Monday lead deliberations with political parties on the review of the White Paper on local government in Midrand, Johannesburg.
The meeting will also look at local government restructuring before the 2026 local government elections.
WATCH | Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local government
