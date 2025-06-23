Politics

WATCH | Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local government

23 June 2025 - 09:49 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa will on Monday lead deliberations with political parties on the review of the White Paper on local government in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The meeting will also look at local government restructuring before the 2026 local government elections.

TimesLIVE

