LISTEN | No lawbreaking for Starlink in South Africa, says Ramaphosa

President dismisses EFF concerns about politically connected individuals benefiting from deal with Musk's company

25 June 2025 - 16:36
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
President Cyril Ramaphosa and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. File photo.
Image: SA government/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will not bend its laws to accommodate billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink.

In replies to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday, Ramaphosa addressed concerns raised by the EFF about potential legal loopholes for the satellite internet provider.

The EFF questioned whether the government would ensure Starlink complies with South African laws, accusing the government of using B-BBEE policies to funnel billions to politically connected individuals.

“We will never take any measures or any acts that are going to militate against our constitution or violate the laws of our country,” Ramaphosa replied.

“We will always seek to act in accordance with our laws and constitution. We will follow the law as much as we possibly can; do not fear that we will violate the law.”

Listen:

The president's assurances come on the heels of recent developments in the ICT sector. Last month communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi issued a policy directive relaxing BBBEE requirements, potentially paving the way for Starlink to enter the market.

The move followed Ramaphosa’s US visit where the South African delegation, engaging US President Donald Trump and Musk, highlighted South Africa's need for Starlink’s high-speed internet.

“What he [Malatsi] has announced is in line with our laws — there’s no violation with regard to our laws and it is not specifically aimed at one or any company,” Ramaphosa told the NCOP.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has faced scrutiny globally for its regulatory compliance. In South Africa, BBBEE policies mandate that companies meet equity and empowerment criteria, which critics argue could deter foreign investment.

TimesLIVE

