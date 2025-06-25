Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived the motion to oust him.
The DA attempted to remove him from office by sponsoring the motion of no confidence against him. However, the official opposition party fell short of the numbers required to seal the deal.
Their caucus of 71 was supported by the FF Plus and ACDP.
The government of provincial local unity’s coalition partners stood firm in their support of the mayor, with the ANC, EFF, Al Jama-ah and other minority parties voting against the motion.
Their ally, ActionSA, which holds the speaker position, announced their intention to abstain from the vote, saying their decision takes place against the background of ActionSA's agreement last year “strictly to support the government of local unity on an issue-by-issue basis to prevent the city being held to ransom by coalition tensions in other municipalities”.
Joburg mayor Dada Morero survives no-confidence motion
Image: Sharon Seretlo
WATCH | Joburg mayor Dada Morero faces no-confidence vote
In the 270-seat council the ANC has 89 seats, the EFF 29 and the PA eight. The IFP has seven seats, while various minority parties hold 12.
Morero had the backing of 144 councillors, beating the 136 threshold to retain his position.
A total of 75 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 43 abstained.
The council will discuss two more motions, with the DA tabling a motion against council chief whip Sthembiso Zungu and Al Jama-ah sponsoring a motion against speaker Nobuhle Mthembu from ActionSA.
