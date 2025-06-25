Politics

Municipalities to be lauded for trailblazing projects

Mira awards seek to unearth innovation and technology municipalities are leveraging to ensure efficient service delivery

25 June 2025 - 12:05
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Tshepang Mosiea. chief director of innovation for inclusive development in the department of science, technology and innovation.
Image: SUPPLIED

While many municipalities are in crisis, there are those punching above their weight when it comes to innovation.

That's according to Tshepang Mosiea, chief director of innovation for inclusive development in the department of science, technology and innovation, who said this ahead of the 2025 Municipal Innovation Recognition Awards (Mira).

The awards, to be held on June 30, are part of the Viability and Validation of Innovations for Service Delivery Programme, spearheaded by the department of science, technology and innovation in collaboration with the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and the University of KZN.

“Insomuch as we persevere as a fairly young democracy to ensure all South Africans are considered equal, we would be foolish to negate the historical framework within which we are operating,” said Mosiea on Tuesday.

“There are far-flung rural areas that are completely cut off from the most basic necessities like health care and education, and it is for this purpose innovation plays such an important role in expediting growth.”

“The awards seek to unearth innovation and technology municipalities are leveraging to ensure efficient service delivery — something the minister of science, technology and innovation Prof Blade Nzimande has prioritised, and which is in line with his mantra of placing science, technology and innovation at the centre of society and government.”

Associate professor at UKZN's school of built environment and development studies, Sithembiso Myeni, told TimesLIVE 51 projects were submitted from 20 municipalities.

“Among the objectives of Mira is to recognise and appreciate current innovation lighthouse initiatives implemented by municipalities to improve the delivery of basic services. This objective is attainable through category three of the Mira, which is directed towards recognition of trailblazing projects,” he said.

“The Western Cape is the province represented by the highest number of municipalities with trailblazing projects, adding up to 21 in total.”

He said some of the innovations equipped employees and citizens with digital skills which presents “a good initiative, especially considering that we are moving towards, if not already in, an era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)".

He said municipalities were investing in recycling infrastructure and aware of the need to strengthen water provision systems.

“The nature of entrance and the number of submissions received reflects the long desire from the municipalities to showcase their innovative initiatives. This has proved the importance and uniqueness of the Mira in terms of encouraging the uptake of innovation in municipalities and encouraging municipal leadership and officials to adopt innovation and technology in the delivery of basic services.”

At the inaugural awards event in 2023, Myeni was recognised as the “champion” of the Municipal Innovation Maturity Index (Mimi), a tool used to assess and benchmark municipal innovation.

That year uMhlathuze local municipality was recognised for using drone technology to tackle water loss and improve water supply planning. The initiative responded to growing water demand driven by population growth, with illegal and unbilled connections identified as major contributors to losses.

TimesLIVE

