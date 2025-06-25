Politics

WATCH LIVE | Burial of Zambian ex-president Edgar Lungu

25 June 2025 - 10:59 By TIMESLIVE
The burial of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu is expected to take place on Wednesday, the same day the attorney-general of Zambia seeks to interdict Lungu from being buried in South Africa.

Zambian government accused of insensitivity in handling of former president Edgar Lungu’s death

Former head of state died aged 68 on Thursday morning at a medical centre in Pretoria, where he had been receiving specialised treatment
Africa
2 weeks ago

‘A checkered legacy’: Zambia’s former president Edgar Lungu dies aged 68

Zambia's president from 2015 to 2021 oversaw infrastructure development but drove the country into debt.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu has died, his party says

Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu has died aged 68, his political party the Patriotic Front said on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago
