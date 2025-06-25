Courtesy of SABC
The burial of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu is expected to take place on Wednesday, the same day the attorney-general of Zambia seeks to interdict Lungu from being buried in South Africa.
WATCH LIVE | Burial of Zambian ex-president Edgar Lungu
