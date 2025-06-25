WATCH | Court challenge to Zambian ex-president Edgar Lungu’s burial

The attorney-general of Zambia is on Wednesday seeking to halt former president Edgar Lungu’s burial in South Africa through an interim interdict in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Lungu died aged 68 earlier this month at a medical centre in Pretoria, where he had been receiving specialised treatment.
His burial is also set to take place on Wednesday.
