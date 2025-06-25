The battle for the Vhavenda kingship continues at the Polokwane high court in Limpopo on Wednesday.
Former Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify. Princess Masindi Mphephu is challenging Ramabulana for the throne.
Ramabulana, who is Princess Masindi's uncle, had his certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda withdrawn on April 12 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda kingship court battle
Courtesy of SABC
The battle for the Vhavenda kingship continues at the Polokwane high court in Limpopo on Wednesday.
Former Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify. Princess Masindi Mphephu is challenging Ramabulana for the throne.
Ramabulana, who is Princess Masindi's uncle, had his certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda withdrawn on April 12 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Vhavenda kingship court battle
ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be VhaVenda king
Cultural expert dismisses Princess Masindi's bid for Venda throne
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos