WATCH LIVE | Vhavenda kingship court battle

25 June 2025 - 10:54 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The battle for the Vhavenda kingship continues at the Polokwane high court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Former Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is expected to testify. Princess Masindi Mphephu is challenging Ramabulana for the throne.

Ramabulana, who is Princess Masindi's uncle, had his certificate of recognition as king of the Vhavenda withdrawn on April 12 2019 by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The battle for the Vhavenda kingship continues at the Polokwane high court in Limpopo on Tuesday.
1 day ago

ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be VhaVenda king

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal by Toni Peter Mphephu Ramabulana against a judgment which set aside the ...
3 years ago

Cultural expert dismisses Princess Masindi's bid for Venda throne

A cultural expert has poured cold water on Princess Masindi Mphephu-Ramabulana's court challenge to ascend to the Venda throne, saying she was not ...
1 day ago
