Former president Jacob Zuma has taken his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC to court to challenge his expulsion from the ANC.
In a statement on Thursday morning, the MK Party labelled Zuma's disciplinary hearing by the ANC as a kangaroo court.
Zuma has previously written to the ANC threatening court action after he was expelled for forming another party against the ANC's constitution.
Zuma — who was a member of the ANC for most of his life — said his membership of the “real ANC of (Albert) Luthuli, (Oliver) Tambo and (Nelson) Mandela cannot be erased by sell-outs and DA puppets like Ramaphosa and (Fikile) Mbalula”.
“It was indeed the sell-out tendencies of these traitors which led to the formation of the MK Party on December 16 2023 and the removal of the ANC from power five months later in the May 2024 elections.
“The symbolic institution of this application on Freedom Charter Day serves as a reminder of the unforgivable betrayal of the people by the ANC of Ramaphosa which has reversed even the small gains achieved since 1994,” Zuma's MK Party said.
It accused the ANC of having sold out by entering into a government of national unity with the DA and Freedom Front Plus.
The party said it is fully behind Zuma's case, adding it hoped Zuma's membership would be restored.
“Such an outcome will bring us closer to the much-needed unity of black people in the centuries-old struggle for total liberation and the return of the land to its rightful owners, the African people as a whole.
“It is one of the strategies employed in the pursuit of that dream of unity that the constitution of the MK Party allows for dual membership in exceptional circumstances.”
TimesLIVE
Jacob Zuma takes Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC to court
Image: Kopano Tlape/GCIS
Former president Jacob Zuma has taken his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC to court to challenge his expulsion from the ANC.
In a statement on Thursday morning, the MK Party labelled Zuma's disciplinary hearing by the ANC as a kangaroo court.
Zuma has previously written to the ANC threatening court action after he was expelled for forming another party against the ANC's constitution.
Zuma — who was a member of the ANC for most of his life — said his membership of the “real ANC of (Albert) Luthuli, (Oliver) Tambo and (Nelson) Mandela cannot be erased by sell-outs and DA puppets like Ramaphosa and (Fikile) Mbalula”.
“It was indeed the sell-out tendencies of these traitors which led to the formation of the MK Party on December 16 2023 and the removal of the ANC from power five months later in the May 2024 elections.
“The symbolic institution of this application on Freedom Charter Day serves as a reminder of the unforgivable betrayal of the people by the ANC of Ramaphosa which has reversed even the small gains achieved since 1994,” Zuma's MK Party said.
It accused the ANC of having sold out by entering into a government of national unity with the DA and Freedom Front Plus.
The party said it is fully behind Zuma's case, adding it hoped Zuma's membership would be restored.
“Such an outcome will bring us closer to the much-needed unity of black people in the centuries-old struggle for total liberation and the return of the land to its rightful owners, the African people as a whole.
“It is one of the strategies employed in the pursuit of that dream of unity that the constitution of the MK Party allows for dual membership in exceptional circumstances.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
MK Party spokesperson Ndhlela says Shivambu wanted to destroy the party
MKP's Ndhlela demands Shivambu retracts 'druggie and alcoholic' claims
'Floyd was a big problem in the EFF': Mgcini Tshwaku responds to 'cult' claims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos