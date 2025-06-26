LISTEN | Cabinet urges de-escalation in Israel-Iran conflict

The cabinet has raised concern about conflict between Israel and Iran, intensified by recent US air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, urging the countries to turn to the negotiating table.
Speaking on behalf of the cabinet after a meeting on Wednesday, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni called for peace as the conflict has claimed lives in both countries, with hundreds injured.
“Cabinet calls for an urgent de-escalation of hostilities and full compliance with international law by all parties to prevent further human suffering,” she said.
“Cabinet further calls on the US, Israel and Iran to create room for constructive dialogue and give the UN the opportunity to lead the peaceful resolution of disputes.”
Image: GCIS.
Listen to cabinet message:
The conflict — sparked by Israel’s targeting of Iran’s nuclear facilities, military bases and infrastructure — has raised fears. The US escalated tensions by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites less than a week ago, prompting condemnation and warnings of catastrophic consequences.
“We need a peaceful global society and that starts with finding peaceful resolutions to conflicts,” Ntshavheni said.
The government urged all parties to prioritise dialogue to prevent a humanitarian crisis and global economic fallout.
