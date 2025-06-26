Politics

WATCH | Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of cabinet meeting

26 June 2025 - 11:12 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of a recent cabinet meeting.

