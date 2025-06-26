Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of a recent cabinet meeting.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of cabinet meeting
Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of a recent cabinet meeting.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | No lawbreaking for Starlink in South Africa, says Ramaphosa
We will scale down cost of national dialogue: Ramaphosa
Wrongdoing at local government tantamount to treason: Ramaphosa
LISTEN | We'll beef up security for Trump — some more equal than others: Ntshavheni
No timelines set for trade deals with US, says Ntshavheni
SA proposes buying US gas as it seeks trade deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos