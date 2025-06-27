Politics

I will not yield to threats, Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen

27 June 2025 - 13:59
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
DA leader John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: FM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned DA leader John Steenhuisen he will not yield to threats.

This comes after Steenhuisen gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to remove ANC ministers implicated in wrongdoing after the president fired deputy minister of trade, industry and competition Andrew Whitfield on Thursday. 

Speaking in parliament shortly after the announcement of Whitfield's axing, Steenhuisen warned that should Ramaphosa fail to act on his demands, the ANC will inflict grave consequences on South Africa.

Responding to the threat, Ramaphosa released a statement — an unprecedented move by the president after what he called distortions by Steenhuisen and Whitfield. He said he was amazed at Steenhuisen’s “intemperate reaction”.

“He knows very well that the blatant disregard of the rules and practices that govern the international travel of members of the executive is a serious violation that should not be permitted.” Ramaphosa said. 

“It is unprecedented in the history of our democracy that the exercise by the president of his constitutional prerogative and responsibility with respect to a clear violation of rules and established practices governing the conduct of members of the executive has met with such irresponsible and unjustifiable threats and ultimatums from a member of the executive.

“Let it be clear that the president shall not yield to threats and ultimatums, especially coming from members of the executive that he has the prerogative to appoint in accordance with the constitution.”

He said Whitfield was removed because he undertook an international visit without his permission.

Whitfield's travel to the US was a clear violation of the rules and established practices governing the conduct of members of the executive, he said, adding that this requirement is known to all ministers and deputy ministers.

Ramaphosa said this practice is rigorously observed and adhered to by all members of the executive. However, Whitfield had deliberately chosen to violate this rule and practice.

Ramaphosa confirmed that he had informed Steenhuisen of his decision and requested he provide him with a name of a replacement.

“In that discussion, Mr Steenhuisen informed me that Mr Whitfield had been expecting that he may be dismissed on the grounds that he had undertaken an international trip without the president’s permission. This expectation, along with a perfunctory letter of apology that Mr Whitfield wrote to me following his travel to the US without the required permission, indicated he was aware that his actions had violated the rules and established practices governing the conduct of members of the executive,” Ramaphosa said.

He said Steenhuisen asked if there was a precedent for the move and he mentioned the axing of former deputy minister Winnie Madikizela Mandela by former president Nelson Mandela and former president Thabo Mbeki's dismissal of then deputy minister Nosizwe Madlala-Routledge on the grounds of undertaking international travel without permission.

“Given all these circumstances there is consequently no reasonable grounds for Mr Steenhuisen and the DA to issue ultimatums and threats when the president exercises his constitutional prerogative and responsibility. Nor are there any grounds to try link this with matters that have no bearing on the conduct of the former deputy minister.

“There is really no basis for suggestions that the dismissal of the former deputy minister is related to any other reason than his failure to receive permission to travel and adhere to the rules and established practices expected of members of the executive.”

Ramaphosa said Steenhuisen had asked that he be allowed to brief the DA's federal executive before the removal letter being delivered to Whitfield, however Ramaphosa argued that this would have had no bearing on his decision.

“It is the responsibility and the prerogative of the president to determine the timing and manner of the appointment and removal of members of the executive.”

TimesLIVE understands that the DA will hold a federal executive meeting at 2pm — an hour before the deadline hits for Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

