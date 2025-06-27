Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane is under fire for her controversial Seta board appointments — which include politically connected individuals, which sparked accusations of cadre deployment.
After the backlash, she withdrew the appointments but then misled parliament about how they were selected, for which she later apologised.
DA MP Karabo Khakhau has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for the minister to be fired. “Minister Nkabane misled parliament and has undermined good governance. The president must fire her immediately,” she said.
Ramaphosa has requested a report but has not taken action yet.
POLL | Should minister Nobuhle Nkabane be fired?
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
