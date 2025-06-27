Politics

WATCH | 'She asked me for transport money': McKenzie responds to Zille's 'bribery' claims after viral video

27 June 2025 - 16:24
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie.
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Sport, arts and culture minister and PA leader Gayton McKenzie has responded to a viral video of him giving money to an elderly woman.

In the video posted by DA federal chair Helen Zille on X, McKenzie is seen reaching into his pocket, taking out money and giving it to the elderly woman he was talking to.

Zille claimed that is how McKenzie gets votes, suggesting he was bribing the woman with money.

"'Cooldrink' (cash bribe) is a metaphor widely used for corruption. It fits,” Zille said.

In response, McKenzie said he was assisting the woman with transport money.

“This was not even election day. The lady told me that her son is on his deathbed. She asked me for transport money. I gave her some, and tomorrow I’m sending her more money,” McKenzie said.

“You see why we take all these wards from you; we help people immediately. I help people immediately where I can.”

He criticised Zille for accusing the woman of accepting a bribe.

“I know you and Ouma Francis are the same age group, but to blatantly accuse her of being capable of accepting a bribe is wrong. She is a longstanding member of the PA. You couldn’t even install toilets in Mossel Bay in 19 years.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

VAR is coming: Gayton McKenzie tells parliament how department will pay

Written response to parliamentary portfolio committee details costs and latest developments.
Sport
3 weeks ago

'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme over spending concerns

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has terminated the Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme after concerns emerged over financial ...
Politics
1 month ago

'We don’t want coalitions': McKenzie declares political war in Eastern Cape

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has declared the Eastern Cape a political battleground, vowing ...
Politics
1 month ago

We’ll wait and see: Jordaan dribbles parliament on fourth term at Safa

President indicated after he was elected in 2022 he would step down after completing present term.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa 'double standards' over deputy minister axing Politics
  2. Ramaphosa axes DA's Whitfield as deputy minister of trade and industry Politics
  3. MKP's Ndhlela demands Shivambu retracts 'druggie and alcoholic' claims Politics
  4. I will not yield to threats, Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma takes Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC to court Politics

Latest Videos

North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS
'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...