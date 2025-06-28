Politics

WATCH | DA briefs media on future of GNU

The second-biggest party in the government of national unity gave ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum

28 June 2025 - 15:02 By TIMESLIVE
The DA is holding a media briefing on the future of the government of national unity (GNU). As tensions and uncertainty grow around the GNU’s stability and direction, the party is expected to outline its stance, strategic priorities and possible next steps.

The briefing comes at a crucial time as coalition dynamics continue to shape South Africa’s political landscape.

Ramaphosa cancels trip to Spain in case DA decides to leave GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his planned trip to Spain at the eleventh hour in anticipation of a major announcement by GNU partner the DA ...
9 hours ago

I will not yield to threats, Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned DA leader John Steenhuisen he will not yield to threats.
1 day ago

Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa 'double standards' over deputy minister axing

DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has strongly rebuked President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of “double standards” for axing ...
2 days ago
