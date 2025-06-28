The DA is holding a media briefing on the future of the government of national unity (GNU). As tensions and uncertainty grow around the GNU’s stability and direction, the party is expected to outline its stance, strategic priorities and possible next steps.
The briefing comes at a crucial time as coalition dynamics continue to shape South Africa’s political landscape.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | DA briefs media on future of GNU
The second-biggest party in the government of national unity gave ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum
The DA is holding a media briefing on the future of the government of national unity (GNU). As tensions and uncertainty grow around the GNU’s stability and direction, the party is expected to outline its stance, strategic priorities and possible next steps.
The briefing comes at a crucial time as coalition dynamics continue to shape South Africa’s political landscape.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa cancels trip to Spain in case DA decides to leave GNU
I will not yield to threats, Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen
Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa 'double standards' over deputy minister axing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos