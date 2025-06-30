Politics

KwaDukuza municipality pays tribute to slain official Nokulunga Mashabane

30 June 2025 - 14:31 By Mfundo Mkhize
Nokulunga Mashabane was fatally shot.
Image: Nokulunga Mashabane Facebook profile

Tributes are being shared for KwaDukuza local municipality official Nokulunga Happiness Mashabane, 32, who died from gun wounds.

Mashabane was employed as manager dealing with intergovernmental relations and protocol in the office of the mayor.

The municipality said she had been found dead in her vehicle on the side of the road between Darnall/Zinkwazi on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Friday.

Mayor Muzi Ngidi expressed shock, saying she had attended a school function with him the day before in ward 27.

“We had a conversation and agreed to meet on Friday in ward 7 at an outreach event as it is Youth Month. On receiving the news I could not go on and decided to cancel my engagements for the day,” said Ngidi.

“Those who worked with her will remember her for her positive attitude and a professional demeanour.”

He cautioned against speculation over her death.

“The circumstances surrounding Nokulunga’s death are a cause for concern. Violence against women and children has become such a common occurrence and has been seen as normal in some circles. However, we must allow the law to take its course and let law enforcement agencies bring the perpetrators to book.”

The municipality said Mashabane would be remembered for her kindness, respect humility and tenacity, and that it was saddened “her gentleness was met with brutality”.

Mashabane was born in KwaMshibe Maqumbi in rural KwaMaphumulo. She completed matric at Mzobanzi Secondary School in 2010 before furthering her studies in public relations and communications management at the Durban University of Technology.

She completed her studies in 2013 and earned another qualification in 2019 at the same institution. Before her death Mashabane was completing an honours degree through Unisa.

In 2019 Mashabame joined the municipality, where she served as the secretary in the communications and public relations office.

EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala said: “Her passing is not only a loss to her loved ones but to the entire province, which continues to suffer from dangerous vacuum in the protection and safety of women.

“We need investment to commit to the safety of women, including better policing, victim support systems, community mobilisation and societal transformation.”

