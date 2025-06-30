The EFF had scheduled a rally in Mthatha for July 26 to celebrate its 12th anniversary but will now hold the celebrations in Cape Town on the same date.
“We cancelled our rally. We cannot be dancing and singing and drinking when people are crying. That money we were going to use to hire artists, we are going to buy blankets and mattresses and food for people in Mthatha.”
He also took aim at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane for taking 34 days' leave while the province is grappling with the flood crisis.
“We call on Oscar to come back, he accepted that responsibility to be premier. The ANC needs to call him to order, he must cut his holiday and come be on the ground with the people.”
In Norwood, one of the affected areas, residents said they have not received any support from the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality. They complained about not having access to basic relief such as blankets and mattresses and pleaded for urgent government intervention.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Mthatha two weeks ago and described the floods as a “catastrophic disaster”.
The Eastern Cape provincial government said emergency relief efforts continue, with temporary shelters established and the distribution of essentials such as food, clothing and hygiene items to affected families.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | EFF redirects rally funds to Mthatha flood victims, slams Oscar Mabuyane’s absence
Image: Lulamile Feni
EFF leaders visited flood-affected areas in Mthatha at the weekend, pledging to support victims using funds set aside for a rally which has been cancelled due to the disaster.
Party leader Julius Malema and senior members Marshall Dlamini and Sinawo Tambo visited flood-affected communities accompanied by abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. They assessed damage caused by heavy rain that displaced hundreds of people with the latest death toll at least 105 in the Eastern Cape town.
Malema criticised the ANC for holding a regional conference in the OR Tambo region at the weekend while flood victims remained in dire need.
“Conference for what when people are having a problem? Postpone the conference and go attend to the problems of the people, that’s when you know you love the people,” he said.
Listen to Malema:
The EFF had scheduled a rally in Mthatha for July 26 to celebrate its 12th anniversary but will now hold the celebrations in Cape Town on the same date.
“We cancelled our rally. We cannot be dancing and singing and drinking when people are crying. That money we were going to use to hire artists, we are going to buy blankets and mattresses and food for people in Mthatha.”
He also took aim at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane for taking 34 days' leave while the province is grappling with the flood crisis.
“We call on Oscar to come back, he accepted that responsibility to be premier. The ANC needs to call him to order, he must cut his holiday and come be on the ground with the people.”
In Norwood, one of the affected areas, residents said they have not received any support from the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality. They complained about not having access to basic relief such as blankets and mattresses and pleaded for urgent government intervention.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Mthatha two weeks ago and described the floods as a “catastrophic disaster”.
The Eastern Cape provincial government said emergency relief efforts continue, with temporary shelters established and the distribution of essentials such as food, clothing and hygiene items to affected families.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
NLC pledges R10m financial support for flood-affected EC communities
MSIZI MYEZA | Mthatha floods a call to town planners to help reimagine settlements
Black Coffee Foundation raises more than R500k for Mthatha flood victims
EDITORIAL | May Eastern Cape flood victims not languish without relief funds like those in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos