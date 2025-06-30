Politics

POLL | Can Ramaphosa cross another DA 'red line' with the motion of no confidence?

If they propose this motion, it means they're out of the GNU — Mbalula

30 June 2025 - 12:25 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The DA is considering tabling a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The DA is considering tabling a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Leah Millis



The DA has threatened to table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing his alleged failure to act against corruption within the ANC.

This comes after Ramaphosa's recent axing of the DA's former deputy trade, industry and competition minister Andrew Whitfield for taking an unauthorised trip to the US.

“It is clear the DA is in the process of losing confidence in his ability to act as a leader, not of the ANC, but of the GNU, of which we are the second-largest component,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

The DA had issued Ramaphosa with a 48-hour ultimatum to act against corruption in his own ranks. After the ultimatum expired, Steenhuisen announced his party's withdrawal from the national dialogue with immediate effect. The DA also plans to vote against upcoming departmental budget votes for departments headed by corruption-accused ANC ministers.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned that should the DA proceed with the no confidence motion, it will signal the end of their participation in the GNU.

“If they propose a motion of no confidence, it means they're out of the GNU,” Mbalula said.

“We're behind the president and we are not moved by any threats, including ultimatums. Government is not run by ultimatums. They must learn to speak to us properly, not through ultimatums. You can't give an ultimatum to a person when you serve in his executive.”

READ MORE:

Steenhuisen prevails as DA backs down on GNU exit over Whitfield

DA meeting was called to decide the way forward after Ramaphosa ignored Steenhuisen’s 48-hour ultimatum issued on Thursday
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa crosses another DA 'red line' and takes it in his stride

It's of course not the first time the DA has threatened to leave the GNU but then backed down.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | DA missed a golden opportunity to teach the ANC a lesson

The DA has essentially stated out loud that it will stay in the GNU no matter how badly the ANC behaves, writes Justice Malala
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Even if DA leaves, the GNU would never collapse: Fikile Mbalula

“If they propose a motion of no confidence, it means they're out of the GNU,” says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa cancels trip to Spain in case DA decides to leave GNU Politics
  2. WATCH | 'She asked me for transport money': McKenzie responds to Zille's ... Politics
  3. ANC slams DA's withdrawal from national dialogue Politics
  4. Even if DA leaves, the GNU would never collapse: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  5. KwaDukuza municipality pays tribute to slain official Nokulunga Mashabane Politics

Latest Videos

Bob Vylan's 'death to' Israeli military chant draws backlash | REUTERS
Hip-hop trio Kneecap play Glastonbury despite calls for ban | REUTERS