The Pietermaritzburg high court is on Monday sentencing Sibusiso Ncengwa for the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
Ncengwa pleaded guilty, admitting to Magaqa's murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The court convicted him based on his admissions.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Sindiso Magaqa murder case sentencing
TimesLIVE
