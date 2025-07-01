Politics

African Development Bank to give South Africa $475m loan

01 July 2025 - 14:24 By Sfundo Parakozov and Wendell Roelf
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The money will be allocated to projects including promoting energy efficiency and rail reforms. File photo.
The money will be allocated to projects including promoting energy efficiency and rail reforms. File photo.
Image: 123RF

The African Development Bank (ADB) will give South Africa a $474.6m (R8.34bn) loan to upgrade its transport and energy infrastructure, the bank said on Tuesday, the second big infrastructure loan the country has been promised in weeks.

The money adds to the $1.5bn (R26.37bn) loan South Africa agreed with the World Bank last month for a similar purpose.

For more than a decade South Africa has struggled to grow because of power blackouts, crumbling rail networks and chronically congested ports that have held back major industries such as mining and car-making.

The ADB said its financing aimed to promote energy efficiency and rail reforms, among other things.

Its support was part of an international financing package for South Africa that also includes the World Bank loan, €500m (R10.38bn) from German development bank KfW, up to $200m (R3.51bn) from the Japan International Co-operation Agency and $150m (R2.63bn) from the Opec Fund for International Development.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Soft cushion or crushing debt?

South Africa has just borrowed R27bn from the World Bank, but chances are slim it will actually be used for its intended purposes
Lifestyle
2 days ago

South Africa agrees to $1.5bn World Bank loan to upgrade infrastructure

The government hopes the loan will ease transport bottlenecks and improve energy security, but it did not provide details of specific projects the ...
News
1 week ago

Afreximbank increasingly likely to take hit on loans, says JPMorgan

The chances of Afreximbank getting involved in a debt restructuring have increased, JPMorgan said on Tuesday, a development that could prompt ratings ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PA vows to defend Ramaphosa against DA’s possible motion of no confidence Politics
  2. ‘They've no reason to complain, they decided to be part of this mess’: Malema ... Politics
  3. KwaDukuza municipality pays tribute to slain official Nokulunga Mashabane Politics
  4. POLL | Can Ramaphosa cross another DA 'red line' with the motion of no ... Politics
  5. WATCH | 'She asked me for transport money': McKenzie responds to Zille's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS