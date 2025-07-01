Buthelezi said his action is mandated by the Municipal Systems Act, which stipulates an MEC is obliged to conduct an investigation after maladministration, fraud and corruption allegations.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke found R6bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in several municipalities.
Buthelezi said the investigations will specifically address allegations of abuse of municipal assets, elevated levels of political instability, political interference in procurement processes, deficiencies in consequence management, contraventions of supply chain management regulations, irregularities in recruitment procedures, maladministration, fraud and corruption.
Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal is plagued by allegations of corruption which resulted in the recent arrest of mayor Mshangane Ndabandaba, his deputy Sabelo Nkosi and speaker Babongile Sithole. All are out on R5,000 bail.
In KwaDukuza, mayor Ali Ngidi was accused of using the mayoral back-up van to take his children to school.
Despite several interventions including placing it under administration several years ago, Msunduzi continues to fall short of financial protocols.
The municipality told TimesLIVE it would comment later.
TimesLIVE
Co-operate with forensic probe or face music, Msunduzi municipality warned
Image: SUPPLIED
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has warned Msunduzi municipality to co-operate with his investigation into their finances or face the consequences.
Buthelezi launched forensic investigations into Msunduzi, Nongoma and KwaDukuza municipalities in March after allegations of fraud and corruption and in the wake of the auditor-general's findings.
“While investigations at KwaDukuza and Nongoma are at an advanced stage, the Msunduzi municipality has refused to co-operate with the investigation,” Buthelezi said on Tuesday.
He has written to the Msunduzi municipality, placing it on terms to co-operate or face the consequences of non-co-operation with a statutory investigation.
“We are resolute in our commitment to enforcing good governance and accountability in all KZN municipalities and will not hesitate to act without fear or favour in the interest of residents and ratepayers.”
Msunduzi municipality launches investigation into why fan park was cancelled, apologises to residents
Buthelezi said his action is mandated by the Municipal Systems Act, which stipulates an MEC is obliged to conduct an investigation after maladministration, fraud and corruption allegations.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke found R6bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in several municipalities.
Buthelezi said the investigations will specifically address allegations of abuse of municipal assets, elevated levels of political instability, political interference in procurement processes, deficiencies in consequence management, contraventions of supply chain management regulations, irregularities in recruitment procedures, maladministration, fraud and corruption.
Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal is plagued by allegations of corruption which resulted in the recent arrest of mayor Mshangane Ndabandaba, his deputy Sabelo Nkosi and speaker Babongile Sithole. All are out on R5,000 bail.
In KwaDukuza, mayor Ali Ngidi was accused of using the mayoral back-up van to take his children to school.
Despite several interventions including placing it under administration several years ago, Msunduzi continues to fall short of financial protocols.
The municipality told TimesLIVE it would comment later.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KwaDukuza municipality pays tribute to slain official Nokulunga Mashabane
Municipalities to be lauded for trailblazing projects
Big promises, little action: KZN’s R1bn flood relief fund still largely untouched
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos