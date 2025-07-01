Meyer and education MEC Sipho Hlomuka reached an agreement on the payment of these projects in April.
Full steam ahead for Menzi High School upgrades after construction mafia delays
Image: Supplied
After disruptions by construction mafia and further delays due to payment issues in the cash-strapped KwaZulu-Natal education department, upgrades at Menzi High School in Umlazi, Durban, are going ahead.
The R37.8m project which started in June 2022 was set to be completed in December 2024.
However, it suffered at least six stoppages, mainly due to disruptions by armed gangs who demanded 30% of the project budget, with those disruptions escalating project costs which required the education department to seek additional funding.
The completion date was revised to April after the department received funding from national government and the KwaZulu-Natal public works department managed to reach a working agreement with the Black Business Forum.
However, the project was disrupted again early this year, by public works, when it halted all education-related initiatives due to payment issues.
“The disruption this time was not because of business forums. We’ve had a struggle with payments on site for the department of education. There was a time that we had to put a hold on all department of education projects until we could sort out the payment situation,” said public works MEC Martin Meyer.
Public works strikes deal with business forum to get Menzi High project back on track
Meyer and education MEC Sipho Hlomuka reached an agreement on the payment of these projects in April.
“Money is being ring-fenced by Treasury so the payments happen a lot smoother now.”
He also pointed out that the unusual rainfall which has become a constant feature in the province over the past few years also caused disruptions.
The upgrade to the school — famous for its academic excellence, attaining a 100% grade 12 pass rate in 12 of the past 13 years (99% in 2023) — comprises 13 new classrooms, a media centre and science laboratory. It also includes the refurbishment of the administration block, kitchen, an assembly area, amphitheatre, entrance square and external works.
Meyer said he was impressed with the designs which matched their goal of bringing township schools up to the same standard as suburban schools.
“I’m proud of the quality of work and the type of designs I see from our contractors because we also want to go forward, seeing that we build schools in townships and rural areas that look the same as the schools we find in Glenwood, Musgrave and other such areas. It’s the same education system, same province and we need to deliver the same quality of work.”
The school has more than 1,000 pupils using 20 classrooms. He said the department is prioritising the Menzi project and he receives weekly reports.
“We have regular communication with the contractors and the principal has been active so we’re confident this extension will be the last one and we will complete it without further big problems.”
The new deadline has not yet been set but the department expects the project to be completed “within two to three months”.
Construction summit leads to 745 mafia cases reported since November 2024
Meanwhile, the public works department established an information sharing pact with counterparts in the Western Cape.
The two departments signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday which will see them learn from each other to improve infrastructure development.
Meyer said the co-operation was necessary as they have common challenges, mainly caused by climate change. He said those challenges had unprecedented effects on infrastructure in both provinces.
“Both our provinces are seeing damage to infrastructure because of (fast changing climate) on ways that we never thought possible. In KZN we’ve given our commitment to finding new and better ways of building and being a climate resilient province. The Western Cape is now on the same mission and instead of us working in silos, we will bring our professionals together and try to build together.”
He added that their collaboration is also necessary for the country’s economic aspirations.
“If KZN and the Western Cape do not function well from an infrastructure point of view, the rest of the country suffers because it’s dependent on these two provinces to keep the economy going.”
Western Cape public works MEC Tertius Simmers said he was especially impressed by the emphasis the MoU placed on capacity building, particularly on artisans and public servants — who work on the ground to deliver services daily — rather than just senior levels only.
“That is where the real challenges happen and where this partnership will have a lasting effect for both provinces. I believe this work can become a model of intergovernmental co-operation others can follow.”
