Acting executive mayor Kenny Kunene and MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku conducted an unannounced inspection of dilapidated buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city, targeting illegal electricity and water connections.
The operation forms part of the city’s broader efforts to reclaim and revitalise urban spaces plagued by neglect and lawlessness.
IN PICS | Acting mayor Kenny Kunene leads Joburg inner city crackdown
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
