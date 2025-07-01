Politics

‘Selective and politically motivated’: MK Party slams arrest of Molefe, Gama

01 July 2025 - 13:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Thamsanqa Jiyane appeared at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the Transnet locomotive acquisition deal.
Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Thamsanqa Jiyane appeared at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the Transnet locomotive acquisition deal.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The MK Party (MKP) has condemned the arrest of its MPs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama.

The two former Transnet executives, along with two co-accused, were arrested on Monday on 18 charges, including contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption, and contravention of the Companies Act relating to the Transnet locomotive acquisition deal.

The case was postponed to October 6 by the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court in Johannesburg for further investigation, and the four were granted bail of R50,000 each.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela described the arrests as a “pattern of selective and politically motivated prosecution” aimed at “black intellectuals” in the party.

“We reject the notion that these arrests are rooted in a genuine pursuit of justice,” Ndhlela said. “Instead they are part of a broader, deeply troubling campaign that seeks to intimidate and criminalise black professionals, intellectuals and revolutionaries, particularly those associated with the MK Party.”

Former Transnet bosses granted bail of R50,000

Brian Molefe and three other former executives are facing 18 charges that include contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, ...
News
15 hours ago

He drew a parallel to party leader Jacob Zuma, who has been embroiled in legal battles.

“The same justice system that drags Zuma through endless court processes fails to apply the same rigour to individuals aligned with elite and politically connected circles. This two-tiered approach to justice is morally bankrupt and constitutionally dangerous.”

He also expressed concern about the treatment of impeached former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and advocate Dali Mpofu, who are in the party, saying they have been victims of institutional hostility and public demonisation for standing up against injustices. He said they are part of a systemic purge targeting those who challenge the status quo.

“Let it be known: the MK Party will not be silenced. We will not stand idle while instruments of the state are weaponised to settle political scores, suppress dissent and erode the democratic gains of our liberation.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

SCA rejects Gupta-linked directors’ bid to oust business rescue practitioners

Court orders directors to pay costs of appeal
News
1 day ago

Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested

The two MK Party MPs are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court for a bail hearing.
News
1 day ago

Act on the Zondo findings first — then maybe we can talk

Despite Ramaphosa’s mellifluous assurances, state capture is on steroids, driving the corruption that is still happening under his nose, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

IN PICS | A walk through the Guptas' properties before auction day

The Saxonwold compound was where the Gupta family wined and dined politicians in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state ...
News
1 week ago

Shivambu needs a bit of luck — and loads of humility

Malema must be rolling on the floor with laughter, watching Shivambu's goose being cooked, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

MK Party MP Brian Molefe earns master's degree in law from Unisa

MK Party MP Brian Molefe has graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the University of South Africa.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PA vows to defend Ramaphosa against DA’s possible motion of no confidence Politics
  2. ‘They've no reason to complain, they decided to be part of this mess’: Malema ... Politics
  3. KwaDukuza municipality pays tribute to slain official Nokulunga Mashabane Politics
  4. POLL | Can Ramaphosa cross another DA 'red line' with the motion of no ... Politics
  5. WATCH | 'She asked me for transport money': McKenzie responds to Zille's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS