Politics

KZN hitman convicted of 2017 murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole

Conviction of Sabelo Phewa hailed in marathon case that haunted Richmond

02 July 2025 - 11:03 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole was killed in 2017. His murderer was convicted on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The fight against political violence and corruption in KwaZulu-Natal scored a victory when hitman Sabelo Phewa was convicted on Tuesday on two counts of murder and the attempted murder of policemen. 

Phewa was found guilty of the murders of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole and Amos Ngcobo, attempted murder of several policemen who tried to arrest him, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The conviction was hailed by police and Richmond municipality. 

Sithole was shot dead at the Richmond licensing office in 2017 while on his way to attend a meeting with the council. He was at the time investigating fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.

The SAPS political killings task team took over investigations in 2018 and this led to the arrest of Phewa.

The firearm found in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to be linked to several other murders, including Ngcobo whose wife had ordered his hit. The wife turned state witness and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Former DA uMgungundlovu East constituency chair Dean Macpherson described Sithole as a crusader against corruption in the corruption-riddled municipality.

The town's mayor Melikhaya Ngcongo commended the police for the investigation and said the conviction marked a turning point in the marathon case which had haunted the community for many years, bringing justice to his family and residents.

“Today [Tuesday] proves justice delayed is not justice denied. The successful prosecution of a man who took away a leader and a servant of the people is a clear signal that the rule of law will prevail. We hope the sentence will reflect the gravity of this crime,” said Ngcongo.

Sithole made a name for himself through his efforts to develop Richmond and provide service delivery.

His murder sent shock waves through the province, highlighting the dangers faced by public servants.

“He was a visionary whose only mission was to uplift people. His loss robbed Richmond of progress. Seeing the man found guilty is a moment of justice, but also a reminder of the price paid by those who dare to serve with integrity,” said Ngcongo.

The verdict will go a long way in delivering a message to those who target and murder public servants, he said.

“They will face the full might of the law, no matter what it takes.”

Phewa will be sentenced in the Durban high court on July 31. 

TimesLIVE

