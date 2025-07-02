Politics

LISTEN | MKP’s Ndhlela denies plotting against chief whip Makhubele

02 July 2025 - 11:11
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
MKP chief whip Colleen Makhubele, party leader Jacob Zuma and spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

MK Party (MKP) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has denied divisions within the party's parliamentary caucus, despite being accused of undermining chief whip Colleen Makhubele’s authority.

In an alleged letter to party president Jacob Zuma, MKP parliamentary leader John Hlophe accused Ndhlela and Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, of sowing discord during caucus meetings. Hlophe claimed Ndhlela hurled insults at Makhubela and refused to accept his removal from the party’s whippery in parliament. Zuma-Sambudla is said to have caused “chaos” during meetings.

Listen to Ndhlela:

Hlophe alleged Ndhlela has been undermining Makhubele’s authority and claimed he needed “political education”.

Ndhlela has denied a plot or dysfunction within the party's parliamentary caucus.

“There is nothing untoward within the caucus. The caucus is strong, and honourable Colleen continues to be our chief whip in parliament,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

“Caucus is stable. As for the letters floating around on social media, that’s something we need to get a grip on, where they’re coming from and who appended the signatures.”

TimesLIVE

