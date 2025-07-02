LISTEN | MKP’s Ndhlela denies plotting against chief whip Makhubele

Hlophe alleged Ndhlela has been undermining Makhubele’s authority and claimed he needed “political education”.
MK Party (MKP) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has denied divisions within the party's parliamentary caucus, despite being accused of undermining chief whip Colleen Makhubele’s authority.
In an alleged letter to party president Jacob Zuma, MKP parliamentary leader John Hlophe accused Ndhlela and Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, of sowing discord during caucus meetings. Hlophe claimed Ndhlela hurled insults at Makhubela and refused to accept his removal from the party’s whippery in parliament. Zuma-Sambudla is said to have caused “chaos” during meetings.
Hlophe alleged Ndhlela has been undermining Makhubele’s authority and claimed he needed “political education”.
Ndhlela has denied a plot or dysfunction within the party's parliamentary caucus.
“There is nothing untoward within the caucus. The caucus is strong, and honourable Colleen continues to be our chief whip in parliament,” he told Newzroom Afrika.
“Caucus is stable. As for the letters floating around on social media, that’s something we need to get a grip on, where they’re coming from and who appended the signatures.”
