'Misogyny and against transformation': Nkabane after budget rejection

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has accused political parties of misogyny and resisting transformation after her department's budget was rejected in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.
The budget vote was rejected by political parties including the DA and EFF, with some MPs accusing her of failing to lead the department.
Nkabane said the rejection would affect the transformation of the post-school education and training sector.
“It's a pity and unfortunate that we are witnessing some MPs not accepting and adopting the budget,” she said.
“Those who reject the budget are rejecting the transformation of the post-school education and training sector. They are not rejecting the budget of Nobuhle Nkabane. This is not the budget of Nobuhle Nkabane. This is the budget of the people of South Africa.
“When you are against transformation it irritates a lot when you see such a young woman leading such a huge ministry in your presence. It’s misogyny. I understand it, I know where it’s coming from, and worse when it’s a black woman.”
Nkabane has been embroiled in controversy over the appointment of Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairpersons. The DA laid criminal charges against her for allegedly “lying” to parliament about the appointment process. Some MPs and the South African Students Congress have called for her immediate removal.
The EFF’s Laetitia Arries said Nkabane failed to account for the appointments and address issues faced by students in universities.
“You have failed to lead the nation to the realisation of adequate higher education,” Arries said.
“You have failed to account for appointments that are glaring examples of political patronage, where state institutions intended to empower youth and workers are turning into ANC deployment zones for cadres and family members of the ruling elite.”
Despite the criticism, Nkabane emphasised her department's commitment to rooting out corruption, highlighting plans to terminate contracts with four fintech companies and end a lease agreement in the Western Cape, which would save R2.5m.
She said the EFF should have supported the budget to help address issues faced by the department.
“The sad part of it is that now they are not supporting the budget. My question, I am asking myself, is how we are going to address those issues that have been raised?”
TimesLIVE
