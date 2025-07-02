Parliament's co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee has reacted with shock to the assassination of Mpho Mafole, the City of Ekurhuleni’s head of corporate and forensic audits.
The 47-year-old was shot dead on Monday while driving on the R23 in Esselen Park.
Mafole was appointed to the position only three months ago, the committee said.
“He brought with him an impressive track record of public service, including 14 years in the office of the auditor-general. He was tasked with uncovering financial irregularities and promoting transparency in the City of Ekurhuleni, one of the country’s largest municipalities,” it said.
Committee chairperson Zweli Mkhize said: “The nature of Mafole’s work underscored the often dangerous responsibilities undertaken by those at the forefront of rooting out corruption in our public institutions.
“We urge law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.
“This cowardly and violent act also seeks to intimidate and hinder efforts to build clean and accountable governance, particularly in our municipalities where systemic failures persist.”
This highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the protection of whistle-blowers and anti-corruption officials.
“Reforms to safeguard those who speak out and act against corruption must urgently be expedited.”
TimesLIVE
Murdered Ekurhuleni audit manager Mpho Mafole started job 3 months ago
Image: SUPPLIED
