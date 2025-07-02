Politics

Murdered Ekurhuleni audit manager Mpho Mafole started job 3 months ago

02 July 2025 - 12:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mpho Mafole, senior auditor at the Ekurhuleni municipality, was gunned down on Monday night.
Mpho Mafole, senior auditor at the Ekurhuleni municipality, was gunned down on Monday night.
Image: SUPPLIED

Parliament's co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee has reacted with shock to the assassination of Mpho Mafole, the City of Ekurhuleni’s head of corporate and forensic audits.

The 47-year-old was shot dead on Monday while driving on the R23 in Esselen Park.

Mafole was appointed to the position only three months ago, the committee said.

“He brought with him an impressive track record of public service, including 14 years in the office of the auditor-general. He was tasked with uncovering financial irregularities and promoting transparency in the City of Ekurhuleni, one of the country’s largest municipalities,” it said.

Committee chairperson Zweli Mkhize said: “The nature of Mafole’s work underscored the often dangerous responsibilities undertaken by those at the forefront of rooting out corruption in our public institutions.

“We urge law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.

“This cowardly and violent act also seeks to intimidate and hinder efforts to build clean and accountable governance, particularly in our municipalities where systemic failures persist.”

This highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the protection of whistle-blowers and anti-corruption officials. 

“Reforms to safeguard those who speak out and act against corruption must urgently be expedited.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN hitman convicted of 2017 murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole

Sabelo Phewa was found guilty on Tuesday of the murders of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole and Amos Ngcobo in 2017.
Politics
4 hours ago

Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car

Ekurhuleni municipality’s senior auditor, Mpho Mafole, has been gunned down.
News
20 hours ago

Ekurhuleni at odds with Hlabisa over CFO Kagiso Lerutla's 'invalid' appointment

The City of Ekurhuleni has promoted its CFO Kagiso Lerutla to acting city manager despite a directive from a minister that his appointment to the ...
Politics
1 day ago

KwaDukuza municipality pays tribute to slain official Nokulunga Mashabane

Tributes are being shared for KwaDukuza local municipality official Nokulunga Happiness Mashabane, 32, who died from gun wounds.
Politics
2 days ago

Wrongdoing at local government tantamount to treason: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled wrongdoing and bad practice by local government officials and public representatives as tantamount to treason
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PA vows to defend Ramaphosa against DA’s possible motion of no confidence Politics
  2. Hlophe calls Duduzile, Ndhlela 'disruptive, disrespectful' in letter to Zuma Politics
  3. ‘They've no reason to complain, they decided to be part of this mess’: Malema ... Politics
  4. Co-operate with forensic probe or face music, Msunduzi municipality warned Politics
  5. DA to lay criminal charges against Nkabane for ‘lying’ about Seta board ... Politics

Latest Videos

Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...
LIVE: News conference after Dalai Lama reveals his succession plans | REUTERS