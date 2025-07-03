Politics

LISTEN | Margaret Arnolds elected Joburg council speaker

03 July 2025 - 15:30
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg’s now former finance MMC Margaret Arnolds has been elected back in her previous post as council speaker. File photo.
Johannesburg’s now former finance MMC Margaret Arnolds has been elected back in her previous post as council speaker. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Margaret Arnolds of the African Independent Congress has been elected as the new Johannesburg council speaker.

She replaces ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu, who was ousted last week in a no-confidence motion tabled by the Al Jama-ah party.

Arnolds secured the post with the backing of the governing coalition led by the ANC, EFF, IFP, PA and smaller parties.

This following her short stint as the city’s finance MMC.

She returns to the position after vacating it in August last year to accommodate ActionSA, who had previously clinched a power sharing deal which would see them overseeing the legislature and oversight in council, leaving governing to the other partners.

Despite the rocky relationship in Johannesburg, the coalition partners have agreed the conflict will not spill over to other municipalities such as Tshwane, where ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya leads as mayor.

The DA nominated Alex Christians for speaker, while the UIM proposed Arnolds for the post. The ATM nominated UDM’s Yongama Zigebe.

Arnolds received 137 votes, while Christians came in second with 68 nods and Zigebe received five votes.

ANC mulls voting back Arnolds as Joburg speaker

The ANC in Johannesburg is headed for another battle over council posts, with the coveted position of finance MMC up for grabs if the incumbent, ...
News
4 days ago

This leaves a vacancy in her erstwhile position of finance MMC. Insiders say this might indicate a possible reshuffle of the mayoral committee.

She was sworn in shortly after the announcement of results.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

IN PICS | Acting mayor Kenny Kunene leads Joburg inner city crackdown

Acting mayor Kenny Kunene joined MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku in a raid on rundown buildings in the Joburg CBD, tackling illegal water and electricity ...
Politics
2 days ago

The battle for survival gets real in Joburg

This week's price hikes for rates, water and electricity are pushing families to their limits.
News
4 days ago

Why African cities must be given real fiscal authority

African cities are not broken versions of Global West municipalities — they are different economic entities that need different tools, writes Alex ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Joburg asked to pause for a day and reflect on city's air quality

New data from Breathe Cities reveals that 92% of surveyed Johannesburg residents expressed concern about air pollution and 78% believe it negatively ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Mediocre Morero does not have what it takes to save Joburg

Time is running out for the city’s incumbents to convince residents they can save the economic hub
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Murdered Ekurhuleni audit manager Mpho Mafole started job 3 months ago Politics
  2. Hlophe calls Duduzile, Ndhlela 'disruptive, disrespectful' in letter to Zuma Politics
  3. Groenewald calls for corporal punishment for those who can't afford bail Politics
  4. Former deputy president David Mabuza dies Politics
  5. IN PICS | Acting mayor Kenny Kunene leads Joburg inner city crackdown Politics

Latest Videos

“It’s nonsense!” — Hlophe shuts down petition rumours over Makhubele’s chief ...
Russia confirms killing of General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the navy, in ...