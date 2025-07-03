Former deputy president David Mabuza has died at the age of 64.
TimesLIVE understands Mabuza died on Thursday but the details of his death were still unclear at the time of publishing.
Mabuza died at a hospital in Sandton after a prolonged illness.
It is understood President Cyril Ramaphosa has been alerted by Mabuza's family and is expected to make an announcement.
Mabuza was deputy president of South Africa from 2018 until 2023 after the ANC conference in 2022 elected his successor Paul Mashatile, who was eventually sworn in as his replacement.
"He has been sick, so he was in hospital in Sandton and when he died his wife was still in Mpumalanga. She was notified and had to travel this side, but it is now out there before the wife could arrive," said a senior government official.
Ramaphosa is expected to release a statement announcing the news of Mabuza's passing shortly.
Insiders in the Presidency said they are still discussing whether Ramaphosa will address the nation after releasing the statement.
Former deputy president David Mabuza dies
Image: Freddy Mavunda
