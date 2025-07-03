Cogta MEC paves the way for pension fund and medical aid for Amakhosi

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has launched a pension fund and medical aid scheme for Amakhosi.

The pension fund will be administered by Standard Bank while Bonitas will manage the medical aid.

At a launch in Ulundi on Thursday, Buthelezi said the Amakhosi in the province had complained for years of not receiving proper funding and benefits.

“This initiative is going to bring back the dignity of Amakhosi who have been marginalised by the government for many years,” said Buthelezi.

He said he was aware his department would receive criticism from some quarters for wasting money on improving conditions for Amakhosi.

“I know many people are asking what is the job of Amakhosi in our communities and when we invest in them, they always accuse us of wasting money,” said Buthelezi.