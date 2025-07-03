Cogta MEC paves the way for pension fund and medical aid for Amakhosi
'This bring backs the dignity of Amakhosi, who have been marginalised'
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has launched a pension fund and medical aid scheme for Amakhosi.
The pension fund will be administered by Standard Bank while Bonitas will manage the medical aid.
At a launch in Ulundi on Thursday, Buthelezi said the Amakhosi in the province had complained for years of not receiving proper funding and benefits.
“This initiative is going to bring back the dignity of Amakhosi who have been marginalised by the government for many years,” said Buthelezi.
He said he was aware his department would receive criticism from some quarters for wasting money on improving conditions for Amakhosi.
“I know many people are asking what is the job of Amakhosi in our communities and when we invest in them, they always accuse us of wasting money,” said Buthelezi.
He said it is their duty as the department to look after Amakhosi, adding teachers, nurses and social workers have their own departments which look after them.
“No-one complains when they are looked after but when it is the time for Amakhosi, there is always an uproar,” said Buthelezi.
He lauded the late IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi for standing with Amakhosi and making sure the traditional leadership institution was treated with respect.
KZN Cogta HOD Dr Joey Krishnan said she was happy with the determination of Buthelezi in bettering the lives of Amakhosi.
“MEC Buthelezi has launched many programmes aimed at changing the plight of Amakhosi since he took over a year ago,” said Krishnan.
KwaZulu-Natal house of traditional and Khoi-San leaders chair inkhosi Sifiso Shinga praised Buthelezi.
Shinga said there was no Cogta MEC who has done more for traditional leaders than Buthelezi.
Standard Bank representative Shaka Zwane said they were happy to partner with Cogta.
TimesLIVE