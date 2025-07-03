Politics

Trump wants ANC to denounce 'Kill the Boer' chant: FF Plus after US visit

To succeed we need to discuss things frankly — and we did: Corné Mulder

03 July 2025 - 14:23
FF Plus leader Corne Mulder has hailed the US visit as successful and comprehensive.
Image: Deaan Vivier

Freedom Front Plus leader Corné Mulder has revealed the outcome of the recent visit to the US, in which the party engaged with White House officials under the theme of “an Afrikaner perspective on US/SA relations”.

Mulder said there were four specific non-negotiable conditions US President Donald Trump's administration set out to mend ties between the countries.

Among the conditions were for the ANC to denounce the “Kill the Boer” chant and prioritise the fight against farm murders. Problems with the  Expropriation Act were also raised.

“I specifically asked, are you talking about the government of national unity? What are you talking about? And the response was we want the ANC as a political party to do that in public,” Mulder said. 

He said they had meetings with different segments, including people responsible for South African issues. He emphasised that the visit was not to complain to the US government but to help restore diplomatic and trade relations.

“We had a successful visit and we were very well received. It was a comprehensive visit.

