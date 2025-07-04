Desmond Moela, a family friend, told Sowetan on Thursday night he had last spoken to Mabuza earlier in the day. “We were speaking about general stuff and family. I’m still hurt, my brother. We are really hurt about this. I saw him today ... He was really not well,” said Moela.
Mabuza came to prominence when he became Mpumalanga’s first education MEC in 1994. His political influence rose beyond the province’s borders when he became its premier in 2009 and gained political power that at that time influenced the decisions of the ANC’s NEC.
It was during his premiership that he earned the nickname “The Cat” for his stealthy political machinations and “backroom” negotiation style. One of his biggest contributions to the country's politics was his game-changing move at the ANC’s 54th national conference in Nasrec in 2017 to thwart the RET (radical economic transformation) faction aligned with Jacob Zuma’s dynasty.
In 2018 Mabuza became the country’s deputy president and stepped down in 2023 without making much impression as he was largely absent from the public eye. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Mabuza’s family, friends and colleagues.
“We are saddened today by the loss of a leader who was grounded in activism at the early stages of his political career and who came to lead our nation and shape SA’s engagement with our continental compatriots and the international community in his role as deputy president,” said Ramaphosa.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described Mabuza as a great leader who dedicated his life to serving the people.
“From his days in the struggle against apartheid to his leadership as premier of Mpumalanga and later as deputy president, he was a committed cadre who carried the values of unity, discipline and transformation,” said Mbalula.
Friends recall DD Mabuza's last days and role in struggle
’The Cat’ died in Joburg on Thursday after receiving medical treatment in Russia
Image: Alaister Russell
Former deputy president David Mabuza spent 21 days in a Russian hospital, where he had gone for a check-up last month, before his death on Thursday.
This is according to Welcome “Mkapla” Nkuna, who was Mabuza's first bodyguard when he became Mpumalanga education MEC in 1994.
Mabuza died at a hospital in Sandton, Johannesburg, after years of suffering from the effects of an alleged poisoning at his birthday celebrations in 2015. Since then, he had been receiving treatment in Russia.
“What I know is that he was in Russia for check-ups for a period of 21 days before he came back to South Africa,” said Nkuna.
“We would talk on the phone whenever he was in Russia, to a point that I’d become used to him going there. I did not see him when he came back to South Africa, and I was surprised to find out that he had been hospitalised in Joburg in such a short space of time.”
Desmond Moela, a family friend, told Sowetan on Thursday night he had last spoken to Mabuza earlier in the day. “We were speaking about general stuff and family. I’m still hurt, my brother. We are really hurt about this. I saw him today ... He was really not well,” said Moela.
Mabuza came to prominence when he became Mpumalanga’s first education MEC in 1994. His political influence rose beyond the province’s borders when he became its premier in 2009 and gained political power that at that time influenced the decisions of the ANC’s NEC.
It was during his premiership that he earned the nickname “The Cat” for his stealthy political machinations and “backroom” negotiation style. One of his biggest contributions to the country's politics was his game-changing move at the ANC’s 54th national conference in Nasrec in 2017 to thwart the RET (radical economic transformation) faction aligned with Jacob Zuma’s dynasty.
In 2018 Mabuza became the country’s deputy president and stepped down in 2023 without making much impression as he was largely absent from the public eye. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Mabuza’s family, friends and colleagues.
“We are saddened today by the loss of a leader who was grounded in activism at the early stages of his political career and who came to lead our nation and shape SA’s engagement with our continental compatriots and the international community in his role as deputy president,” said Ramaphosa.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described Mabuza as a great leader who dedicated his life to serving the people.
“From his days in the struggle against apartheid to his leadership as premier of Mpumalanga and later as deputy president, he was a committed cadre who carried the values of unity, discipline and transformation,” said Mbalula.
Image: Masi Losi
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said Mabuza was a freedom fighter, seasoned politician, unionist and operator.
“The Cat is no more. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Mabuza family and the ANC. Lala ngoxolo [rest in peace],” he said.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Mabuza was a significant figure in South African political life.
His contributions and influence spanned decades and will leave a mark on our country’s democratic journey.
“While varying reflections on his legacy will no doubt unfold in the days to come, ActionSA simply wishes to extend compassion to his family as they begin this difficult mourning journey. We pray for their strength, peace and comfort during this time of loss,” Mashaba said on Thursday night.
Mabuza matriculated at Khumbula High School, furthered his studies at Mngwenya College of Education in Mpumalanga, and later acquired his Bachelor’s degree at Unisa. He cut his political teeth as an activist in the student movement and served as secretary of the Azanian Students Organisation in 1984.
He later served as the chairperson of the National Education Union of South Africa from 1986 to 1988. He was co-ordinator of the National Education Crisis Committee from 1987 to 1989, and chairperson of Sadtu from 1988 to 1991.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
OBITUARY | David Mabuza dedicated his life to serving the people of SA, ANC says
Ramaphosa announces death of former deputy president DD Mabuza
Former deputy president David Mabuza dies
Mabuza will be remembered for his ‘exceptional service’, says cabinet
JUSTICE MALALA | Whatever your misgivings about Mabuza, give credit where it’s due
Has ‘The Cat’ run out of his many lives?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos