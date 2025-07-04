Politics

Limpopo municipal official accused of years of spousal abuse

04 July 2025 - 14:58 By Moyahabo Mabeba
The wife revealed scary details of constant abuse in her marriage when she confided in them. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A relative of the wife of a Limpopo municipal official arrested for an array of charges including rape and attempted murder says the woman confided in the family that she endured years of abuse at the hands of her husband.

The Mogalakwena municipality employee appeared in court on Thursday after his arrest for kidnapping, common assault, rape, defeating the ends of justice, violating a protection order and two counts of attempted murder.

A relative, who spoke to Sowetan on the basis of anonymity for fear of victimisation, said the wife revealed scary details of constant abuse in her marriage when she confided in them.

She would come home crying after being verbally abused and assaulted by the husband.
Relative

“She would come home crying after being verbally abused and assaulted by the husband. At some stage she was encouraged to file for divorce but she hoped the man would mend his ways. She would confide in us, saying police failed her as the man is connected somehow in political circles.”

Community activist Victor Mokonyane said the wife told him she had been inundated with phone calls from the husband’s colleagues to withdraw the criminal charges and protection order as this would dent the influential figure’s reputation.

“The wife said her husband told her several times he is untouchable and connected to all media houses and the police. This is not just a tale of abuse; but a story of a powerful man using his position to destroy a woman's life while the system rallies to protect him,” Mokonyane said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said police remain resolute in addressing gender-based violence.

“It is alleged that the suspect has been abusing his wife since March 2021 when she left their marital residence and began the divorce proceedings. 

“This team’s unwavering commitment to apprehend the alleged suspect is commendable. Anyone who subjects women and children to abuse will be dealt with decisively irrespective of social standing,” said Hadebe.

The official was expected back in court on July 8 for a formal bail application.

SowetanLIVE

