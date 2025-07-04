Politics

Malema asks Ramaphosa about Mashatile's 'interference' in lotto deal

04 July 2025 - 14:52
EFF leader Julius Malema wants clarity about the awarding of the national lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding clarity about the awarding of the lotto licence, citing allegations of political interference by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The eight-year multibillion-rand contract was awarded to Sizekhaya Holdings, a company linked to people known to Mashatile.

Mashatile has admitted to being friends with Sizekhaya Holdings chair Moses Tembe, who is a co-owner of Bellamount Gaming, a company co-owned by Khumo Bogatsu, the sister of Mashatile's wife, Humile Mashatile. However, Mashatile and Tembe have dismissed suggestions of political interference.

Malema said the licence was awarded despite multiple objections raised by the party to trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau and the parliamentary portfolio committee.

“Despite this, Tau ignored parliamentary oversight and resisted appearing before the committee before the awarding of the fourth national lottery licence,” Malema said. “This after the EFF formally requested that he be summoned. We also requested written responses from the minister seeking clarity on the selection process for Sizekhaya, and whether he was aware of the conflicts of interest surrounding this appointment. The minister nevertheless awarded the tender to Sizekhaya Holdings.”

Appearing before the trade, industry, and competition portfolio committee last week, Tau defended the awarding of the licence, saying he was not aware of the allegations.

“He was evasive in response to direct questions from MPs, exhibited a lack of appreciation for the glaring conflicts of interest and demonstrated ignorance of the role of Mashatile and those associated with him in the awarding of this tender,” Malema said.

In the letter, Malema posed a series of questions to Ramaphosa, questioning his knowledge about Mashatile's alleged interference.

Other parties, including the DA, have demanded an independent investigation into the awarding of the lottery licence.

The EFF is considering pursuing legal action to compel the disclosure of the appointment process.

“The EFF believes that the national lottery must serve the developmental interests of the people of SA — not the political elite. The level of political entanglement in this deal, compounded by Tau's refusal to be held accountable, undermines the legitimacy of this award and sets a dangerous precedent for future public procurement.”

