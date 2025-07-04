The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has donated R300,000 in flood relief to assist victims hit by devastating floods in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape last month.
More than 100 bodies have been recovered from districts. OR Tambo remains the hardest hit with 78 fatalities, Amathole recorded 10, Alfred Nzo five, Joe Gqabi two, Sarah Baartman two and Chris Hani five.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the fund will be used to help victims buy basic essentials such as food and toiletries.
“We expect the amount to be stretched to assist as many people as possible and we trust the UDM committee and the communities' committee will exercise wise and responsible discretion in the spending of the funds,” he said in a letter to UDM provincial secretary Bulelani Bobotyane.
“A date for the distribution of the care packages must be determined and publicised to ensure community awareness. Receipts for all expenses must be collected and safely stored and the originals submitted to the UDM national office. The national office must be informed of the distribution plans before any handover taking place.”
He said Butterworth victims will benefit from the proceeds of the Bantu Holomisa Charity Golf Day scheduled for August 22.
A few weeks ago, the party donated clothes and food parcels to three centres for Mthatha flood victims.
Several organisations and entities, including the National Lottery Commission, Gift of the Givers and the EFF, have pledged to donate to the Eastern Cape flood crisis.
The Eastern Cape government has provided shelter, meals and necessities to families placed in community care centres and accommodation establishments in and around Mthatha.
TimesLIVE
UDM donates R300K to flood relief in Mthatha
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
