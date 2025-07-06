Politics

Ekurhuleni mayor Xhakaza hints at corruption link to auditor's killing

Calls grow for full probe into irregular expenditure and contracts

06 July 2025 - 15:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza was among the many mourners at the filled-to-capacity Kempton Park city hall this morning for the funeral of slain auditor Mpho Mafole.
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza was among the many mourners at the filled-to-capacity Kempton Park city hall this morning for the funeral of slain auditor Mpho Mafole.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has hinted at a link between Mpho Mafole’s murder and the municipality’s ballooning infrastructure costs that include a building rehabilitation project in Germiston and a R2bn revenue shortfall in the city.

Mafole, the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits, was shot dead while driving on the R23 near Kempton Park last week. While the motive for the killing remains unclear, his death has sent shock waves through the city, with questions mounting over whether it was connected to his anti-corruption work.

The city and country have lost a man of integrity. We will continue to fight and make sure justice is served
Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, Ekurhuleni mayor

Speaking during Mafole’s funeral in Kempton Park on Sunday, Xhakaza referenced the city’s controversial R190m project to refurbish a building in Germiston that has so far cost more than R300m.

“It is such things that auditors like Mpho would help us determine where the funds went when I have to account as the mayor,” Xhakaza said.

Mafole was more than a government employee. He was an activist who believed in accountability and clean governance, he said.

“The city and country have lost a man of integrity. We will continue to fight and make sure justice is served.”

Mafole’s killing comes amid the R2bn revenue shortfall that has exposed the city’s financial mismanagement. Calls are growing for a full probe into irregular expenditure and contracts.

No arrests have been made in connection with Mafole’s murder. Police are investigating.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye'

Emotions ran high on Sunday as family and friends gathered to bid a final farewell to Mpho Mafole, the slain head of Ekurhuleni’s corporate and ...
News
4 hours ago

Q&A with Ian Cameron on assassinations of whistle-blowers

Ekurhuleni’s chief forensic auditor, Mpho Mafole, was assassinated this week. Chris Barron asked police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Improve protection of anti-corruption officials, whistle-blowers: Mkhize

"This cowardly and violent act not only threatens the lives of dedicated public servants but also seeks to intimidate and hinder efforts to build ...
News
4 days ago

AG demands swift justice in audit manager Mpho Mafole's death

The Auditor General of South Africa has extended condolences to the family of its former employee, Mpho Mafole, who was killed in Ekurhuleni on ...
News
4 days ago

Murdered Ekurhuleni audit manager Mpho Mafole started job 3 months ago

Parliament's co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee has reacted with shock to the assassination of Mpho Mafole, the City ...
Politics
4 days ago

Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car

Ekurhuleni municipality’s senior auditor, Mpho Mafole, has been gunned down.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. AG demands swift justice in audit manager Mpho Mafole's death South Africa
  2. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  3. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  4. Improve protection of anti-corruption officials, whistle-blowers: Mkhize South Africa

Most read

  1. You should have withdrawn from GNU: Mbeki's open letter to Steenhuisen Politics
  2. Nomvula Mokonyane to visit the home of former deputy president David Mabuza Politics
  3. ActionSA wants urgent parliamentary debate amid SAPS allegations Politics
  4. Malema asks Ramaphosa about Mashatile's 'interference' in lotto deal Politics
  5. Parliamentary committee sends condolences after deadly 'pens down' party attack ... Politics

Latest Videos

We have the capacity you don't know, of fighting if and when we have to fight - ...
KwaZulu-Natal Special Operational Briefing