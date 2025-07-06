Politics

'Grave national security concern': Ramaphosa calls for restraint amid tensions in SAPS

06 July 2025 - 20:57 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening meeting of the Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6 2025. Ramaphosa will outline actions to be taken on allegations by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on his return, says the Presidency.
Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has noted statements made on Sunday in a media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against police minister Senzo Mchunu. He accused the minister of interfering with police investigations and also being an associate of people with questionable characters. 

Mchunu has denied all the allegations made against him. 

“This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest-priority attention. It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” Ramaphosa said

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”

The Presidency said Ramaphosa will outline the actions to be taken on this matter on his return from the Brics Leaders’ Summit currently under way in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parties rally behind Mkhwanazi, call for Mchunu’s immediate suspension

MK Party calls on KZN top cop to lay criminal charges in next 24 hours against police minister and deputy commissioner for defeating the ends of ...
Politics
11 hours ago

Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says there is a ploy to silence investigations into the murders of personalities in the ...
News
12 hours ago

Mkhwanazi claims 'deliberate attempt' by state to stop probes into political killings

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says the political killings task team has unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug ...
News
15 hours ago

ActionSA wants urgent parliamentary debate amid SAPS allegations

ActionSA has called for urgent intervention by parliament to address what it describes as a deepening crisis within the SA Police Service and the ...
Politics
17 hours ago
