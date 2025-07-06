Politics

National mourning period declared for former deputy president DD Mabuza

Flag to be flown at half-mast around country from Monday morning

06 July 2025 - 15:17 By TIMESLIVE
The late former deputy president David Mabuza. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The national flag will be flown at half-mast from Monday as a mark of respect for the late former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared.

Mabuzu, 64, died on Thursday after a short illness. He will be honoured with a state funeral category 2 on Saturday.

Ramaphosa has declared that a national mourning period will be observed from Monday until Saturday evening.

“During this period the national flag must be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country. President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the Mabuza family, ” the Presidency said.

“The president wishes the family strength as they and the nation reflect on the life of a family member, activist, educator, intellectual and leader in government who contributed greatly to the attainment of freedom and development in our society.”

The ‘Cat’: from teacher to ANC kingmaker

Credited with rescuing South Africa from falling over a precipice, the former deputy president wasn’t always a hero, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

It said in terms of the state, official and provincial official funeral policy manual of the Presidency, a state funeral category 2 is reserved for a deputy president, an acting president and former deputy presidents.

A state funeral category 2 is conducted with prescribed military ceremonial honours.

Mabuza's funeral will take place in Mpumalanga. The Presidency said further details will be announced in the coming days.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mbalula takes flak for flouting protocol and announcing Mabuza’s death early

News was on social media before the president had a chance to brief the nation
News
19 hours ago

False eulogies are the height of dishonesty

It is perhaps the nature of the strange animal that the ANC has become that such a mercurial figure as Mabuza could have wiggled his way into high ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

DD, the unifier, was a man of his word, and I can vouch for his dependability

He was also a man of few words. Yet, when he spoke, his voice carried authority and decisiveness, writes Paul Mashatile.
Ideas
1 day ago

Nomvula Mokonyane to visit the home of former deputy president David Mabuza

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane will on Saturday visit the home of the late former deputy president David Mabuza in Barberton, ...
Politics
1 day ago

Friends recall DD Mabuza's last days and role in struggle

David Mabuza, often referred to as “The Cat” died in Joburg on Thursday after receiving medical treatment in Russia
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa announces death of former deputy president DD Mabuza

He 'deserves our appreciation for his commitment to the liberation struggle'
Politics
2 days ago

OBITUARY | David Mabuza dedicated his life to serving the people of SA, ANC says

The former deputy president has died after a prolonged illness
Politics
2 days ago
