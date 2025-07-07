ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended his decision to announce the death of former deputy president David Mabuza before the government.
Mabuza died in hospital on Thursday. He will be honoured with a state funeral.
Mbalula was criticised for sharing the news on social media two hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC released a statement on the matter.
His actions are said to have irritated the ANC's top brass and the office of the president, the Sunday Times reported.
In an interview with eNCA, Mbalula said he has the authority to speak on behalf of the ANC as the secretary-general and saw nothing wrong with his actions.
“I'm the boss of the ANC at Luthuli House,” he said. “I communicate with families, and families communicate with me. That must be respected. The criticism is unfortunate and unfair.
“Veterans of the ANC pass away; I get informed, and I communicate with the leadership I lead.”
He said he was informed about Mabuza's death by his family while he was visiting a doctor.
“I did not pick up the news of Mabuza from the street; I was informed by the family as the SG of the ANC. I gave instructions to the head office ... not to announce the death but to express condolences through my platform. Then we released a statement.”
Mbalula criticised journalists who questioned his actions.
“Mabuza was the deputy president of the ANC. As the SG, I have a cordial, good and strong bond and relationship with my president. Why do people want to draw a wedge over a non-issue? I’m the SG, not an ordinary member of the ANC or the NEC. I convey messages on behalf of the ANC.
“Let people attack me about many other things but let them not deface what I was elected for and reduce me to a street man who doesn’t have responsibility at Luthuli House. If I were to give attention to this, I would never function.”
TimesLIVE
'I'm the ANC boss at Luthuli House': Mbalula defends premature announcement of Mabuza's death
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
