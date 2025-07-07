Politics

Integrity commission must investigate rot in SAPS — MP Ian Cameron

Chair of police portfolio committee says lifestyle audits needed urgently

07 July 2025 - 15:48 By HERMAN MOLOI
Ian Cameron, chairperson of the portfolio committee on police in parliament.
Image: Parliament/Justice and security cluster /X

The chairperson of parliament's police portfolio committee has called for skills and lifestyle audits for senior police officers after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations about the police minister’s ties to the underworld and corrupt police officers.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Ian Cameron said Mkhwanazi’s damning allegations have placed the focus on the lack of integrity in the police.

He said an independent body must undertake lifestyle audits of all senior officers.

“Why do I say that? There’s a huge question about vetting, security clearance, [and so on] in the senior ranks of the SAPS. 

“We’ve asked questions regarding vetting and we often hear there’s a backlog with the State Security Agency and therefore vetting is behind.

“There’s not one member of the police portfolio committee who doesn’t constantly question the lack of lifestyle audits, and the resolution of parliament last year that a skills audit must be urgently done.

The allegations are not only damning to a few individuals. It indicates a systematic weakening of the police to enable corruption and to undermine the rule of law.
Ian Cameron, chair of parliament's police portfolio committee 

“I go as far as saying we need to go through an entire integrity commission to get to the bottom of the rot in the SAPS,” said Cameron.

Mkhwanazi alleged on Sunday he had evidence linking police minister Senzo Mchunu and his associate Brown Mogotsi from the North West to businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Matlala was awarded a R360m contract from the police in 2024. He is in custody for the attempted murder of socialite Teboho Thobejane and her friend, who was seriously wounded in a shooting.

Mkhwanazi said investigations have revealed Matlala is financially supporting Mchunu.

Cameron said if the allegations were true it explained the police’s ineffectiveness in arresting criminals.

“The allegations are not only damning to a few individuals. It indicates a systematic weakening of the police to enable corruption and to undermine the rule of law.”  

Urgent action was needed from President Cyril Ramaphosa against police officials implicated in wrongdoing.

“We cannot continue one day [more] with criminals masquerading as police. 

“The president has the responsibility to implement an intensive investigation into the corruption allegations at [the] SAPS to protect and promote the credibility of [the] SAPS,” he said. 

On Sunday, Ramaphosa, who is in Brazil for the Brics summit, described the allegations against Mchunu as a matter of grave national security.

“It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and the rule of law is affirmed,” Ramaphosa said, calling on the affected parties to exercise discipline and restraint.

“The trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion.” 

SowetanLIVE

