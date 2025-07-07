He criticised Mkhwanazi’s task force uniform.
“Who authorised him to dress up in combat uniform, with a dozen men on either side of him to demonstrate he’s a tough guy and he’s going to take on the government? That man needs to be held accountable by the people of this country.
“It’s almost like he’s challenging. The government? Is he challenging the police? Who is he challenging? He’s surrounded by people with R5 [rifle] weapons wearing masks. It looks dangerously suspicious and it looks like he’s threatening a coup
“He lies to the media and we need to get to the bottom of it. He’s triggered something which may be the end of his life in the police.”
O’Sullivan also questioned Masemola’s role.
“He (Mkhwanazi) wasn’t authorised to do what he did. If Masemola authorised what he did, the two of them can go down together because I am calling for a judicial commission of inquiry. I have written to the minister to arrange for Masemola and Mkhwanazi to be suspended until we can get to the bottom of what their conduct is involved in and where it is leading.”
LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles
Forensic investigator fumes at KZN commissioner’s ‘dangerously suspicious coup’ conduct
Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan warns KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations could “end his life in the police”, urging police minister Senzo Mchunu to suspend him and national commissioner Fannie Masemola.
In an explosive Sunday press briefing, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police cases which involved Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. Mchunu said he will apply his mind to the allegations, while Sibiya dismissed the claims.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, O’Sullivan also dismissed the allegations, arguing Mkhwanazi’s public disclosure of investigations was unlawful, undermining the criminal justice system, judiciary and National Prosecuting Authority. He has written to Mchunu and President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding an inquiry.
Listen to O’Sullivan lash out at Mkhwanazi:
READ MORE:
Mkhwanazi claims 'deliberate attempt' by state to stop probes into political killings
'I will die for this badge': KZN top cop Mkhwanazi alleges political interference in high-profile cases
Camo speaks volumes as Mkhwanazi reveals rift that exposes police to infiltration
Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi
