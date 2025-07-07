Politics

LISTEN | 'Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police': O'Sullivan bristles

Forensic investigator fumes at KZN commissioner's 'dangerously suspicious coup' conduct

07 July 2025 - 12:07
Bulelani Nonyukela
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations about political interference in police cases.
Image: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan warns KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations could “end his life in the police”, urging police minister Senzo Mchunu to suspend him and national commissioner Fannie Masemola.

In an explosive Sunday press briefing, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police cases which involved Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. Mchunu said he will apply his mind to the allegations, while Sibiya dismissed the claims.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, O’Sullivan also dismissed the allegations, arguing Mkhwanazi’s public disclosure of investigations was unlawful, undermining the criminal justice system, judiciary and National Prosecuting Authority. He has written to Mchunu and President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding an inquiry.

Listen to O’Sullivan lash out at Mkhwanazi:

He criticised Mkhwanazi’s task force uniform.

“Who authorised him to dress up in combat uniform, with a dozen men on either side of him to demonstrate he’s a tough guy and he’s going to take on the government? That man needs to be held accountable by the people of this country.

“It’s almost like he’s challenging. The government? Is he challenging the police? Who is he challenging? He’s surrounded by people with R5 [rifle] weapons wearing masks. It looks dangerously suspicious and it looks like he’s threatening a coup

“He lies to the media and we need to get to the bottom of it. He’s triggered something which may be the end of his life in the police.”

O’Sullivan also questioned Masemola’s role.

“He (Mkhwanazi) wasn’t authorised to do what he did. If Masemola authorised what he did, the two of them can go down together because I am calling for a judicial commission of inquiry. I have written to the minister to arrange for Masemola and Mkhwanazi to be suspended until we can get to the bottom of what their conduct is involved in and where it is leading.”

TimesLIVE

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan said KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s public disclosure of ongoing police investigations was unlawful.
Image: Tshepo Kekana/ File photo

