WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula briefs media on Mkhwanazi's allegations

07 July 2025 - 15:29 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is on Monday briefing the media to discuss allegations of corruption within the security cluster brought forward by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

