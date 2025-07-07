Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is receiving an investigation report on the findings of the inquiry conducted by Section 59 Investigation Panel into allegations of racial discrimination by medical schemes against black health care providers in South Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Motsoaledi receives investigation report on racial allegations in health industry
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
