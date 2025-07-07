Politics

WATCH | Motsoaledi receives investigation report on racial allegations in health industry

07 July 2025 - 11:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is receiving an investigation report on the findings of the inquiry conducted by Section 59 Investigation Panel into allegations of racial discrimination by medical schemes against black health care providers in South Africa. 

READ MORE:

'No more excuses': PSA vows escalation until all unemployed doctors in KZN hired

The Public Servants Association has vowed to intensify protest action until every qualified, unemployed doctor in KwaZulu-Natal is absorbed into the ...
News
6 days ago

Attempts under way to fix gap in SA’s plan to fight cancer

Many people with cancer in Gauteng have not been able to access the treatment and care they require in recent years
News
1 week ago

Motsoaledi unveils plans for R1.3bn health-care boost, six new academic hospitals

South Africa is set to expand its public health infrastructure with the construction of six new academic hospitals.
News
2 months ago
